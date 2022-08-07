The first Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansouri, stated that work is continuing to prepare astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who will undertake the first long space mission at the International Space Station.

Al Mansouri said on Twitter: “We are proceeding with our preparations for the UAE’s second mission to the International Space Station, which will last for six months.”

He added, “One of the astronauts’ tasks is to prepare the crew for a spacewalk, which may last four hours, during which we check the vital signs, maintain the spacesuit pressure, and equip the astronauts with the necessary equipment for the mission.”

Al-Mansoori stressed that “astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is an example of commitment and work with passion.”

He continued, “Congratulations to my brother and colleague Sultan Al Neyadi for choosing the first long-term mission for Arab astronauts… a historic mission that will extend for six months aboard the International Space Station.” With Sultan, I worked for years.. He is an example of commitment and work with passion.. For this task, the right man will be in the right place, God willing.”

Al Neyadi commented: “I was honored to have been chosen to run the first long-term mission for Arab astronauts… Thank you to our wise leadership for the trust you have placed in me. Thank you to my colleagues on the UAE Astronaut Program team for their support. Raising the nation’s flag in space is a precious trust.. God willing, I am fully prepared to accomplish this mission.”