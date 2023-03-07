The Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansouri, told Emirates Today that the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi lives the details of his daily life while on the International Space Station as if he was on Earth, as he “starts his work from seven in the morning (GMT) and continues until Seven in the evening. His working hours include a rest period to eat, and at the end of the day he gets time to rest, photograph the earth, talk to the family, and communicate with friends.” About the presence of the Internet inside the station to follow «Twitter», and communicate with friends through it, as well as receive new films from the ground.

He pointed out that at the end of the week, the astronauts get a rest and some entertainment, as there is a stock of movies that can be viewed, as well as the possibility of playing football – differently in space – or baseball.

Al-Neyadi can also participate in photographing and monitoring the earth, and preparing food, revealing that Sultan shares Emirati food at the station, and will publish pictures of that. at the station. Regarding the personal bag that Sultan Al Neyadi carries on his space trip, Al Mansouri said that Sultan has special purposes, like every astronaut. gravity. He also carried with him a Quran, some souvenirs from friends and relatives, and some private things from his fellow astronauts. He carried pictures of his children, drawings of them, and models of small missiles.

Sultan Al Neyadi and the (crew-6) crew, who are currently on the International Space Station, will conduct many scientific experiments, in addition to other matters, including maintaining the station and ensuring its sustainability, dealing with ground stations and cargo vehicles at the station, walking in space, and working on various matters outside the station. .

Al-Mansoori said that the periodic maintenance of the space station aims to ensure that scientific experiments are conducted correctly, pointing out that Al-Neyadi trained to walk in space at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, and this training allowed him to wear a space suit and go under water for six hours.

He added, “Sultan and the crew (crew-6) aim, during the first week of their mission, to adapt to zero gravity, and to take indoctrination from the (crew-5) crew at the station, who will return within a week. There is a transfer of the experiences and knowledge experienced by the crew at the station, and after With this, the crew begins scientific experiments, maintenance procedures, and conducts different and new experiments, as well as communicating with school and university students.

He continued, “The space station is a laboratory that orbits the Earth in an orbit at an altitude of 400 kilometers, at a speed of more than 27 thousand kilometers per hour, and therefore the astronauts witness the sunrise and sunset in a full cycle around the Earth that extends for 90 minutes, meaning that they witness about 16 sunrises and sunsets per day.” . Al Mansouri continued: “We live and work in the station, which is what Sultan Al Neyadi will do for a period of six months, as it is his home, place of work and office, and therefore he will carry out these various jobs.” He explained that the station officially uses Greenwich Mean Time (London) for it, because it is in the middle for the participating countries. at the station.

Hazza Al Mansouri added that Sultan’s mission includes conducting many scientific experiments, as he leads 19 scientific experiments for the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in addition to more than 200 scientific experiments in cooperation with the US Space Agency (NASA).

