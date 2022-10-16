Dubai (Etihad)

The first Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansouri, will deliver a lecture at the Museum of the Future the day after tomorrow on the future of preparing astronauts in the UAE and on the future of outer space travel.

Al-Mansoori’s participation, in cooperation with the Museum of the Future and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is part of the “Future Dialogues” series organized by the museum, as part of the museum’s keenness to shed light on inspiring Arab and international models, and to present pioneering ideas to experts in the academic, scientific and cultural sectors. social, developmental, and others. The dialogues aim to explore horizons and opportunities to imagine and design the future and to benefit from the experiences, ideas and experiences of the pioneers who contribute to its industry in various fields.

As part of his visit to the museum, Hazza Al Mansouri also tells the story of his ascent into space in an additional inspiring reading event involving children and hosted by the orbital space station exhibition “Amal” on the fifth floor of the Museum of the Future, which simulates a space station in the year 2071 that enables visitors to interact with its missions and join the Its crew and involvement in space activities and missions inspire future generations in the space exploration sector.

The event also includes a mini-exhibition of collectibles from his experience in outer space. Among the exhibits are the space suit he wore during the flight, the types of foods he ate in space, and a set of photographs documenting his space mission.