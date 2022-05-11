Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati and Arab astronaut to the International Space Station, began medical training at NASA’s Johnson Center in Houston, on Tuesday.

“Every day we learn and acquire new skills in preparation for future missions here at Johnson Space Center, and medical skills are one of these skills, such as basic first aid such as CPR to extracting teeth if needed,” he said in a tweet to him on Twitter.

Al Mansouri and his colleague Sultan Al Neyadi are spending the second training year at NASA to qualify an Emirati astronaut for a 6-month mission aboard the International Station in the spring of next year, to be the first in the Arab world and the 11th globally to send a long-term mission to space.



