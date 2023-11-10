The audience at the Sharjah International Book Fair learned many inspiring and exciting stories and details about space during their meeting with the Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri and the American Sunita Williams, in a dialogue session entitled “Space Star” during its 42nd session of the Sharjah International Book Fair, which continues until the 12th of this November.

At the beginning of the session, American astronaut Sunita Williams expressed her astonishment and great happiness that the celebration hall at the Sharjah International Book Fair was filled with children who were led by their passion for science and space and who came to learn more about this world. She then took the audience on a tour through video clips to learn about the achievements of the International Space Station, which she led. She was the second woman to do this job after Peggy Bateson.

She said that the most important thing we are working on on the International Space Station in general is discovering Mars, the planet closest to us, and when I traveled on board the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, our goal was to plan how to live on the red planet, and to achieve that we must settle on the moon as a basic station in the middle of our path that will lead us to our goal. This will largely happen over the next 15 years.

For his part, Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri spoke about the beginning of the dream of the UAE reaching space, saying, “In our school books, there is a famous picture of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in a meeting with Apollo mission officials from NASA, taken in 1974.” Which means that our dream of reaching space began 49 years ago. As for me, since my childhood in the eighties, I have been dreaming of traveling to space, specifically when I saw the picture of Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the first Muslim and Arab astronaut.”

Regarding her stay in space for 322 days, Williams spoke about the personal challenges she faced during her stay there, saying that the biggest challenge she faced was doing my simple daily tasks in an environment without gravity, such as eating. You must be very focused while eating so that the food does not float away, as well as drinking water.

For his part, Al Mansouri spoke about the challenges he faced, saying, “There are many challenges that I faced before setting off on my journey to the International Space Station, starting with the harsh training and many qualifying tests to stay in space, and the most difficult challenge I faced happened when I sat in the room where a wall separated you from your family, to say goodbye to them before traveling.” They were in front of me, but I was not able to touch or hug them to prevent any infection from spreading to me before setting off.”

Sunita Williams and Hazza Al Mansouri answered the most pressing question: Why do we spend trillions of dollars on space research? Williams said, “We conduct various scientific research in space to better understand our world. This is a cultural, cognitive, and scientific goal that benefits us as humans on Earth. For example, our discovery of space allowed us to develop communications technology such as the Internet, mobile phones, and GPS technology. Laboratories in non-gravity areas such as space are ideal for conducting experiments to study health.” Humans, biology, agriculture, etc.

For his part, Al Mansouri said, “We conducted 16 Emirati scientific experiments in space to serve humanity and achieve sustainability for us as a human race that will soon reach space.”