Astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi have successfully completed the first year of their training at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Hazza and Sultan passed an evaluation on the use of a spacewalking suit (EMU), maintenance of the International Space Station, and emergency astronaut rescue (ICR) during 6 hours underwater in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory.





