Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Hazza Al Mansoori, the first Emirati astronaut, said that hours separate us from the entry of the Hope probe into the orbit of Mars, but before those hours there were days, weeks and months of work and planning to reach this moment, indicating that it is a moment of anticipation for the probe to enter the orbit of Mars.

He added that the UAE is the fifth country to send a mission to Mars, stressing: “We are proud of this achievement, and proud of the leadership that taught us that nothing is impossible and gave us confidence, and I thank the Hope Probe team that worked day and night to accomplish this mission.”

The Emirati astronaut stressed that the Hope probe is a message of hope for the Arab world, confirming that nothing is impossible, and the dream will be fulfilled by work, diligence and planning.