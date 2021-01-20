Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Emirati astronauts, Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Niyadi, are training in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, a space-based training facility with a neutral buoyancy pool operated by NASA and located at the Sony Carter Training Center, near the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

The main feature of the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory is a large indoor swimming pool, where astronauts can practice performing EVA activities in preparation for upcoming missions, and trainees wear suits designed to provide neutral buoyancy to simulate the microgravity that astronauts will encounter during space travel.

The two astronauts are also continuing their training at the Johnson Space Center in the United States, which began in September last year, and are being qualified to operate the ground station, perform maintenance on equipment and prepare for long missions and aboard American spacecraft, in addition to spacewalk missions outside the station.

