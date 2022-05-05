Mexico City.- On the afternoon of this Tuesday, a video in social networks that shows five elements of the National Guard while they subdued a man dressed in civilian clothes, they lowered his pants and hit him in the buttocks between discreet laughs of complicity.

Some users of social networks indicated that the events were recorded inside the offices of the federal corporation. As expected, this audiovisual material reached the hands of those responsible for the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Guard, who immediately condemned the incident and stated that they would not tolerate this type of behavior far from the values ​​of the institution.

“We express our firm commitment that the corresponding sanctions will be imposed, in the face of what is observed as a conduct far from the disciplinary regime that should deprive our staff.”

Read more: Diego Sinhue renders the 4th government report in Guanajuato

Similarly, they pointed out that to achieve the respect of society, the members of the National Guard must be an example of discipline and good behavior.

“To achieve the respect of society, the members of the National Guard must be an example of discipline and good behavior, so that, under no circumstances, conduct that is far from our values ​​and principles will be tolerated.”

Hazing or punishment?

In the video released by the journalist Marco Coronel, five members of the National Guard can be seen subduing one of their comrades, pulling down his pants, standing him upside down and beginning to hit him on the buttocks, while he cannot find a way to defend himself.

Read more: Government of Tamaulipas threatens migrants with detention and sending them to the INM

So far, the identity of those involved in the incident has not been revealed, and the measures that the Internal Affairs Unit will take to prevent this type of circumstance from recurring are also unknown.