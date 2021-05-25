The Spanish public campuses, 43 years after the approval of the Constitution, are finally on the way to being governed by a democratic disciplinary code. After decades of demands from students, rectors and repeated complaints from the Ombudsman, the Government today is studying the draft of the bill on Coexistence and Academic Discipline in University Teaching, which it wants to submit to Parliament for final approval of the summer.

This rule, which could come into force at some point in the next academic year, ends with an inexplicable anachronism, as the rules of behavior and sanctions in Spanish schools and public faculties, at least on paper, are governed by a Franco’s regulation, of 1954, impregnated with national Catholicism and precisely lit by the dictator himself – he signed the regulation in the Pazo de Meirás – to muzzle the universities and university students, one of the centers of democratic resistance to the regime. An “outdated” and “obsolete” text, as defined by the regulation itself that intends to replace it, and that the Ministry of Universities has agreed with the rectors, who will then have to adapt it to each campus, and with the representatives of the students.

The bill, which will end with articles with an intense smell of camphor such as the one that establishes serious penalties for “demonstrations against Catholic morality”, aims to solve most of the incidents and conflicts in university life through dialogue, mediations and the good work of the coexistence commissions, but it also specifies a system of sanctions for the most serious acts, academic punishments that do not free the author from other penalties of an administrative or criminal nature, if his behavior was worthy of them.

The most reprehensible acts against university coexistence constitute very serious offenses and will be punished with expulsion from the university for a period of two months to three years or with the cancellation of part of the tuition fees, as the case may be. These extreme sanctions will receive plagiarism in doctoral theses and final degree or master’s projects, hazing on campus that undermines the dignity of the affected person, falsification of minutes, documents or notes, discrimination based on sex, gender, place of birth or disability, sexual harassment and violence, harassment or serious violence against any member of the university community, and impersonation of students in exams.

The maximum academic punishments will also be given to acts that prevent the holding of electoral processes, the mutilation or theft of university property, and serious non-compliance with the institution’s sanitary regulations, such as the cases of professors who have refused to teach class with a mask during this pandemic.

Toughness with the chops



Among the serious offenses, sanctioned from one day to one month of expulsion, or with the cancellation of the registration for that course in the affected subject, are copying in an organized or premeditated way in an exam, fraudulently obtaining the same exam, accessing without authorization to the computer systems of the institution, or prevent the holding of classes, conferences and other university activities, research or knowledge transfer, which could include pickets and violent escraches.

On the list of minor offenses, sanctioned with private reprimand, are some such as cheating next students on an exam or accessing university facilities that is not allowed. In the case of minor and serious offenses, the preceding sanctions, if so agreed by the designated bodies or so agreed with those affected, may be replaced by activities or work in favor of the community.