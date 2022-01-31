And the video game adaptations keep a-coming, this time with the news that Hazelight Studios’ acclaimed co-operative platformer It Takes Two is the latest in an increasingly long line of games to be making the journey to the big and small screen.

It Takes Two – which released for PC and consoles last March, and featured in many a Game of the Year list as 2021 drew to a close – follows the adventures of Cody and May, a human couple preparing to divorce, who are forced to work together after being turned into living dolls.

According to Variety, Hazelight has partnered with dj2 Entertainment – which also has adaptations of Tomb Raider, Disco Elysium, and Sleeping Dogs in the works – in order to bring its acclaimed title to both film and television. Pat Casey and Josh Miller – the writing duo behind dj2’s live-action “Sonic the Hedgehog” movies – will be working on the big screen version.

It Takes Two – Official ‘We’re Better Together’ Trailer.

“Just like the rest of the gaming world,” says dj2 Entertainment in a statement accompanying the news, “we fell head-over-heels in love with Cody, May, Rose, Dr. Hakim and the imaginative fantasy universe Hazelight have created, and can’t wait to bring these characters – and this world – to life on the big and small screen.”

It appears to be early stages for the It Takes Two adaptation, however, and Variety’s sources say no studio or network is currently attached to the project – although it’s reportedly the subject of a “multi-party bidding war” at present.

If you’ve yet to experience the co-operative delights of Hazelight’s It Takes Two, it’s definitely worth checking out. Eurogamer’s Robert Purchese had a few issues with its approach to the subject of divorce, but still found himself won over by its ceaselessly inventive platform action. “This is a rare kind of co-op experience, with an energy and imagination and playfulness that sometimes rivals Nintendo’s,” he wrote in his Recommended review. “As a toy, it can be a joy, and it will create some co-op moments to remember.”