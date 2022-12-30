During the last Gamelab held in Tenerife, Oscar Wolontis, COO of the Swedish studio Hazelight and one of the key members in the development of It Takes Twospoke of the new game of the team, for now without name and in-depth details.

Wolontis, when asked if it will be a new cooperative titlesaid: “It’s no secret that we’re in this business. Let me say this: we’ve learned a lot from the past, especially from A Way Out and It takes Two. The team… have learned to work together through these experiences. So, we’re not going to throw that experience away.”

Although it is not to be considered as an official confirmation, it is clear that the COO is suggesting that yes, the new game will be cooperative. Of course, it is always possible for things to change within the announcement.

Oscar Wolontis also talked about the work done on Switch version than it was more complex: “Nintendo Switch is a very different format from the others we have released.(…) We always want to be there.(…) And we are very proud to have ported the game into Japanese, Spanish, German… and people are very happy about it”.

So let’s hope the next Hazelight game is again translated into Italianat least as far as subtitles are concerned.