Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is very active on social media. He had surprised everyone by announcing his return from retirement recently. He wants to join his home team Punjab as a player and mentor for which he has also written a letter to BCCI President and former captain Saurabh Ganguly for approval.
Read, ‘Retired’ Yuvraj wants to return to cricket, asks permission from Ganguly
Hazel posted a picture tagging Yuvraj Singh, who played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20 Internationals in a career. He wrote in the caption, ‘I know you are a busy man, can you come home for me. I’m missing you. ‘
On this, 38-year-old Yuvraj Singh wrote in the comment, ‘Coming (coming).’
Yuvraj Singh, who retired from international cricket in June last year, participated in two foreign leagues including the Global T20 Canada and the Abu Dhabi T-10 League.
.
Leave a Reply