Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh of the Indian team had surprised everyone by announcing his return from retirement recently. He wants to join his home team Punjab as a player and mentor and has written a letter to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for its approval. There is no response from BCCI on this so far. Yuvraj often shares posts related to cricket and his organization ‘UVCan’ on social media. Now known as ‘Sixer King’, Yuvraj is seen fulfilling a request of his wife Bollywood actress Hazel Keech, which he has done on the medical media.

Hazel Keech has shared a photo on her Instagram account in which Yuvraj Singh is seen kissing her cheeks. Sharing this photo, Hazel wrote in the caption, “I know that you are a working and busy person but can you come home for me … I am missing you.”

Yuvraj Singh has also replied to this post of his wife. He said, ‘I am coming.’ This response of Yuvraj Singh is being liked by his fans on social media.

Yuvraj Singh married Bollywood actress Hazel Keech in 2016. She is a British citizen and in Bollywood she played Kareena Kapoor’s friend in the Salman Khan starrer ‘Bodyguard’ (2011). It is said that Hazel initially ignores Yuvraj. However, gradually the two came closer and had decided to marry again.

Yuvraj retired from international cricket in June 2019 last year. After this, Yuvraj participated in two foreign leagues last year including Global T20 Canada and Abu Dhabi T-10 League. Yuvraj Singh participated in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20 Internationals for India in his career. In this, he scored 1900, 8701 and 1177 respectively. Yuvraj took 9 wickets in Tests, 111 in ODIs and 28 wickets in T20s. He was part of Team India winning the T20 World Cup in 2007 and ODI World Cup in 2011.

