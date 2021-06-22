Hazards The boys who jumped off the bridge caused a major sea rescue mission on the Western Fairway

The incident did not result in personal injury. Several units from the Rescue Department and the Coast Guard, as well as a police boat and a rescue helicopter, were alerted to the scene.

At the Coast Guard was on a Tuesday afternoon sea rescue mission on the Western Passage when a bystander made a report of a man on the water and another person hanging from the bridge.

“When we got to the scene, it turned out that there were boys jumping into the sea from the bridge,” the maritime rescue director Janne Ryönänkoski says.

According to Ryönänkoski, the place is located on the Espoo side in Saunalahti.

Ryönänkoski says that several units from both the Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department and the Coast Guard were sent to the scene immediately after the announcement, and in addition, a boat police and a rescue helicopter were initially alerted to the scene.

Ryönänkoski states that it was “a very poorly chosen place and a thoughtless act”, although the case did not ultimately cause personal injury.

“When the authorities get such information, there are no right alternatives. Such notifications shall always be taken seriously. “

According to Ryönänkoski, there is a busy waterway under the venue.

“Such incidents happen every year. It must be borne in mind that this is a punishable act if it endangers traffic. ‘