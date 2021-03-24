Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Belgian Eden Hazard, the Real Madrid player, did not congratulate him on playing regularly for the royal team, because of the repeated injuries that had befallen him since his arrival in Madrid in 2019, coming from Chelsea, England, for 100 million euros. Scoring 4 goals and making 7 goals, and he did not show at all the technical and physical level that he was when he was a brilliant player with the “Blues”, and the admiration and dazzle of the English fans.

As a result of this deteriorating situation of this Belgian star, his market value decreased from 100 million euros to 40 million euros, according to estimates by the site “Transfer Market”, which specializes in determining the value of footballers. This market value had witnessed a remarkable increase during Hazard’s time in Chelsea and his playing in the Premier League, as it became 48 million euros a year after his arrival in London in 2014, and then rose again in 2015 and 2016 to 75 million euros, then The amazing development was from 2018, the year in which the Brazilian star Neymar moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for 222 million euros, as the price of Hazard rose to 150 million euros.

Real Madrid had included Hazard in 2019, and there was no list for him since then, and his market value decreased day after day, and season after season, until it reached this number that was reported by the “Transfer Market” website.

And the global Goal website stated in its French version, that despite all these successive injuries and muscle troubles, as well as his infection with the Corona virus, the French Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid coach, did not lose confidence in the possibility of his return to his high level, even if he admitted, saying: Hazard is no longer in A situation that allows him to be with us, and we no longer find the words that we say an explanation of his condition, and the club may issue a statement explaining that, and I hope that there will be good news, and he said: Something is happening to Hazard since he came to Madrid, he was only rarely injured with Chelsea And not throughout his football career before the “Blues”, and what happens to him here is new for him, but we will not abandon him and we will always help him.