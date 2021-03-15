I am not and will not be an expert in economics and business administration, and yet I need to talk about it despite the fact that my vision as a sports psychologist has been used. The news around Real Madrid makes me loaded with reasons. There is a subject that I turn around day and night around Hazard, and that I find it very difficult to understand.

Popular legends about Florentino Pérez say that he is a man more concerned with business than strictly sports. Nevertheless, The club he presides, with a budget of more than 500 million euros, a dizzying figure, is having problems getting its biggest sporting investment in recent years not only to recover its best level, but also to be able to simply play several games in a row without breaking muscularly. I can imagine the discomfort that this is causing in an entrepreneur of his level, accustomed to success on these fronts. In addition, the president will ask, How can this happen at Real Madrid, where there are some of the best physical trainers, retrainers and sports physiotherapists in the country, with the most developed technology at the service of the star? Is something missing?

You do not have to go far. The investigations of the great Aurelio Olmedilla in Spain and other professional colleagues abroad, published in prestigious international magazines such as “Sports Medicine”, have already shown us that Excessive stress can make you more likely to be injured. Even so, the matter is not so simple. And it is that not all of us react the same to the same situations. There is no doubt that arriving at Real Madrid, the club with the most impact in the world, can be a situation that generates great anxiety and, therefore, physical problems. And if not ask Woodgate, Kaká or Robben, to name a few cases. But wasn’t a well-known Portuguese striker, whose name I don’t want to remember out of home, was under this stress when he was the most expensive signing in history back in 2009? Why did he fit in perfectly and Hazard didn’t?

What science tells us, which is the only truth on which we must rely, is that one of the keys to coping with stressful situations is to have coping strategies incorporated that help us in those delicate moments. For example, psychological skills to regulate our activation, to manage what we say to ourselves when evaluating the situation or to maintain our self-efficacy at high levels. These skills are learned, you are not born with them, no matter how much you are a world star. In addition, they must be perfected with daily training and not simply resort to the benefits of Psychology when they come badly and despair spreads, prevention in these cases is key.

In short, sometimes life brings you back to reality and surprises you with things that cannot be bought with (a lot) of money and that, paradoxically, can make you lose no more. And this is well known to a businessman.

RAFAEL MATEOS is Sports Psychologist at ‘Train Your Mind’ and researcher at the Autonomous University of Madrid