The pollution levels in the atmosphere are increasing as the weather changes. Every year during these months breathing becomes difficult. In the capital Delhi and NCR, the situation worsens from bad to worse, but in the meantime, the good news is that India’s sulfur dioxide (So2) emissions have decreased by about six percent in 2019 as compared to 2018. This is the biggest reduction in So2 emissions in the last four years.

10 percent reduction in consumptionIt has been said in a report that despite reduction in sulfur dioxide emissions, India remains the highest sulfur dioxide emitting country for the fifth consecutive year. The report, based on the analysis of ‘Greenpeace India’ and ‘Center for Research on Agency and Clean Air’ (CREA), was released on Tuesday. SO2 emissions are India, Russia and China among all the top three major emitters. The trend of decline is still continuing, even in 2020, there has been a 10% decline in coal consumption in the January-August period.

SO2 is very dangerousReleasing these findings on Thursday, the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and Greenpeace India have attributed the country’s decline in SO2 emissions towards renewable energy as low coal consumption. Sulfur dioxide is a toxic air pollutant that increases the risk of stroke, heart disease, lung cancer and untimely death.

Where does SO2 spread in IndiaThe report said, ‘2019 anthropogenic SOTU emissions in India were 21% of global emissions and this is double that of Russia, the second highest emitting country.’ It said that China is the third most emitting country. According to the report, the highest emissions of SO2 in India are from thermal power plants located at Singrauli, Neyveli, Sipat, Mundra, Korba, Bonda, Tamanar, Talcher, Jharsuguda, Kutch, Surat, Chennai, Ramagundam, Chandrapur, Visakhapatnam and Koradi.

Air quality still not safe – Avinash AgileThe report also praised India for progress in the field of renewable energy. Avinash Chanchal, the ‘climate campaigner’ of Greenpeace India, said that although the capacity of renewable energy has increased, the air quality is still not safe. He said, ‘In India, it can be seen that air quality and health can be affected in some way by reducing the use of coal. In 2019 renewable energy capacity was increased, dependence on coal was reduced resulting in improvement in air quality. But our air is still not safe.