A week ago the news broke that Eden Hazard had to go through the operating room again to remove the plate he has on the fibula of his right leg. The operation will take place throughout this week, the day has not yet been confirmed, and it could mean the end of the season for the Belgian, according to what they point out from The beach bar.
Once Hazard comes out of the operating room, he will have to be out for between four and six weeks, so he would not set foot on the pitch again until May. After the time off, recovery and set-up must be added, which makes it practically impossible for the player to reach the final stretch of the season. Let’s remember that LaLiga ends on May 22 and we will have to see how far Real Madrid goes in the Champions League.
The club’s intention is for him to be in top form to carry out the next preseason, that is if he doesn’t end up leaving before. Hazard’s stage in the white team is marked by injuries and since he landed at the Santiago Bernabéu he has not managed to have continuity.
Hazard, with a contract until 2024, is one of the Madrid players who are for sale and if he finally ends up leaving, added to his time in the operating room, it is most likely that he has already played his last game with the white shirt, 5 minutes on February 19 against Alavés in the League.
Hazard’s plans are to reach the World Cup in Qatar one hundred percent, and it will be necessary to see if he achieves this at Real Madrid or away from the Bernabéu, but at the moment there are no offers on the table for him.
