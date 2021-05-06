We had to wait for eight thirty in the afternoon, but better late than never. Hazard, overwhelmed by the barrage of criticism received from the Madrid fans for their laughter and jokes with their former teammates Chelsea after falling eliminated from the Champions, has intoned the mea culpa and has apologized to all of them. “It was not my intention to offend the fans.” We believe you. I know that on a personal level you are a good guy. The problem is that you have not put on the skin of the Madrid despite having been here for two long years. If you had it you would have left Stamford Bridge with the bad milk with which I saw leave the field ‘Case’, Modric, Karim, Nacho, Sergio …

There are no spectators in the stands due to the pandemic and that will save Hazard from a public trial in which he surely would not have fared well. But since he has apologized, I pick up the crutch to now take him to the good python, the one who conquered the League. If Hazard stops giggling, he gets on his feet and plays these four games that remain with the enthusiasm with which I always see him for the Belgian national team, which will help us to revalidate the title and finish the course with a remarkable high. He has it in his hand. The time has come to stop talking and acting. I’m sick of reviewing his videos with Chelsea to remember how good this guy was …