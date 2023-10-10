One of Belgium’s greatest players retires at just 32 years old. Parents and brothers who are footballers, rebellious adolescence, world-class numbers. A phenomenon with Chelsea and the national team, he paid for his excesses at the table in Madrid
Football has been the beginning and the end for Eden Hazard. The announcement of his retirement, as for many other champions like him, opens up to that reflection that he regrets. In how many ways he could have delighted us again, one wonders. Cleats and balls, however, also marked his life before it came to fruition.
