Roberto Martínez, Belgian coach, gave the list of players summoned to play the four games they have next June belonging to the League of Nations against Holland (Netherlands derby at home, June 3, 8:45 p.m.), Wales (June 11, 8:45 p.m.) and the double confrontation against Poland (June 8 and 14 , both at 20:45). The coach called up 32 players for the four clashes in which the presence of Real Madrid players Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard stands out.

The madridista attacker thus returns to the national team after being absent in the last three matches of the Red Devils. Eden he was not even in the match against Wales belonging to the qualifying phase of the Qatar World Cup in November 2021, nor in the two friendly matches last March (against Northern Ireland and Burkina Faso), having been intervened to remove the plate that he had on his ankle since March 2020. The Belgian, who played the last 25 minutes of the clash between Real Madrid and Cádiz last Sunday, although it ended with a blow, had not done so since last February when he enjoyed some minutes in the match that the whites played against Alavés. Since then he missed 16 games between the League and the Champions League until his return to Cádiz.

The call of the Belgian team.

This has been a season to forget for Hazard. And that he started in the best way, being a starter in the first league game of the campaign in Mendizorroza: he even assisted Benzema so that the Frenchman scored the first Real Madrid goal of the season. In the Cup he was the whites’ savior by scoring the second goal in Elche when there were barely a few minutes left in the match. He remembered the best Hazard: he dribbled past the goalkeeper and defined an empty goal. Now he has the match against Betis ahead of him, with which Madrid will close the league season and the Champions League final against Liverpool to continue gaining confidence… for next season, where Carlo Ancelotti has already indicated that he will continue to wear white.