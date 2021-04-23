Real Madrid will have this Saturday against Betis with a practically new face: that of Eden Hazard, which will return to the call, as confirmed by Zidane at a press conference. The Belgian returns to a list after more than a month of absence (he played his last minutes on March 13, at home against Elche) and after chaining practically two injuries in a row (separated only by 15 minutes of play against the Elche team) . He has not been a starter since January 30 and his last minutes in the Champions League date from November 2020, in San Siro against Inter.

After the two muscle injuries he has caused, a debate was opened at Real Madrid about how to treat the Belgian’s continuous physical problems. From his federation he was betting on going under the knife to do touch-ups on the ankle that was operated on last year, the supposed source of all the problems; In Madrid, on the other hand, the theory was used that the rush to make him return had been the source of said injuries, and the determination was made to go calmly, without taking a single risk. Thus, Hazard has been working with the group on a regular basis since April 2, but it was not until this Friday that Zidane has considered the option of summoning him so that he will have minutes.

Hazard, in a Real Madrid training session.

The alarms went off when, a few days ago, Hazard worked in the gym apart from his teammates. However, Zidane confirmed that he will be at his disposal to receive Betis this Saturday in Valdebebas, the beginning of a new horizon for the Belgian, with which an individualized plan to reinforce that right ankle has been followed, from which he limps since his compatriot Meunier hit him hard during a Madrid-PSG, in November 2019. Madrid decided that this time there would be no rush and there haven’t been. Nor will there be.

Chelsea turn Hazard on



Hazard has just accumulated 646 minutes in 13 games this season, in which time he has scored three goals. A meager baggage. During his nearly two years as white, there are 36 games, four goals and seven assists, little for a player who cost 100 million euros and who came with the label of leader of the new white project. Physical problems and bad luck have not allowed it, but this end of the 2020-21 season draws a possible different future for Hazard, with the double confrontation against Chelsea in the center of the stage.

The Belgian spent seven seasons at Stamford Bridge, the best of his career: he played 352 games, scored 110 goals, gave 92 assists and won six titles, including two Premier League titles.. The Champions League semi-final match against Chelsea especially motivates Hazard, who knows that it is difficult to enter the eleven of the first leg in Valdebebas, next Tuesday 27, but that he does aspire to qualify for a starting position in the second leg in London, Wednesday, May 5. He has eight games ahead of him, which could be nine if Madrid gets into the Champions League final, to give him a 180-degree turn during his time at Real Madrid.