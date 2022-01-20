After 90 minutes ended without goals, Elche advanced through a free kick awarded by the referee after Marcelo was sent off for fouling Tite Morenti.

Veteran defender Gonzalo Verdo kicked a free kick into the human wall, but his second attempt hit the foot of Dani Ceballos, Real Madrid’s player, to change direction and net against fellow goalkeeper Andrei Lunin.

Real Madrid equalized when Isco followed Ceballos’ shot inside the penalty area to change the direction of the ball towards Elche’s net.

Substitute Eden Hazard scored the winning goal on a counterattack, after receiving a through pass from David Alaba to dodge Elche goalkeeper Axel Werner and put the ball into the empty net.

The end of the match was controversial, after Elche scored a goal in the last minute of extra time, but the referee canceled it due to a mistake before the goal.

After a long trip on the way back from Saudi Arabia, after Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao last Sunday, coach Carlo Ancelotti rested many of his key players.