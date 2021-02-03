Hazard He has suffered ten injuries since arriving in Madrid and also a disease, the coronavirus. This long chain of mishaps has prevented him from playing 43 games and has kept him out for 283 days. Only in this campaign has already added five different ailments that have allowed him to line up in only 13 games. Photo:

INMA FLORES

DAILY AS Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET



Hazard He has suffered ten injuries since arriving in Madrid and also a disease, the coronavirus. This long chain of mishaps has prevented him from playing 43 games and has kept him out for 283 days. Only in this campaign has already added five different ailments that have allowed him to line up in only 13 games. Photo:

SUSANA VERA

REUTERS Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET



Gareth Bale The Welshman’s career at Real Madrid is being marked by continuous injuries, he has already suffered: 19 in five seasons, which have made him miss a total of 73 official games. Photo:

Jesus Alvarez Orihuela

DAILY AS Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET



Gareth Bale The Welshman’s career at Real Madrid is being marked by continuous injuries, he has already suffered: 19 in five seasons, which have made him miss a total of 73 official games. Photo:

CARLOS MARTINEZ

DAILY AS Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET



Raphaël Varane (2011-) Along with Bale is the other case of the current squad that injuries do not allow him to perform at the expected level. His worst moment at Real Madrid was when he underwent a meniscus operation in May 2013 (143 days out, 12 games lost), and his subsequent relapse in November of the same year (52 days, 11 games). Photo:

QUIQUE GARCIA

AFP Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET



Raphaël Varane (2011-) Varane is a regular in the infirmary and for quite some time he has not been able to play Sunday-Wednesday due to continuous muscle injuries. Photo:

FELIPE SEVILLANO

DAILY AS Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET



Nuri Sahin (2011-2013 He lived the worst moment of his career dressed in white. He tore the ligaments in his right knee with Dortmund at the end of the season, when he had already signed for Real Madrid. There began his ordeal. Then came more knee sprains and other ailments stemming from the serious injury he suffered and the complex recovery process. Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

DAILY AS Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET



Nuri Sahin (2011-2013 He was loaned to Liverpool and then to Borussia Dortmund where he felt like a footballer again, although he has not reached the level that allowed him to sign for Real Madrid. Photo:

JESUS ​​AGUILERA

DAILY AS Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET



Kaka (2009-2013) He already signed for Real Madrid with pubalgia problems and always brought discomfort, as the player himself later recognized. Also in 2010, Kaká broke his meniscus during the World Cup against Ivory Coast but forced against Chile and the Netherlands, putting his career at risk. Photo:

DANNY MOLOSHOK

REUTERS Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET



Kaka (2009-2013) After the summer of 2010, he returned to Mourinho’s orders without having treated his knee and soon he suffered again. He finally underwent surgery in August and did not play for more than four months. His best season at Madrid was 11-12 when he won the league, contributing 5 goals and 10 assists in the domestic competition. In the following, the intermittence in his appearances returned and ended in the summer of 2013 returning, through the back door, to Milan. Photo:

LALO VILLAR

DAILY AS Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET



Arjen Robben (2007-2009) He arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2007 at the hands of Ramón Calderón (€ 36M) and was already injured, which did not allow him to debut until a month later. Photo:

HELIOS DE LA RUBIA

DAILY AS Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET



Arjen Robben (2007-2009) Although they were not long-lasting injuries, in his two seasons as a white player he never achieved regularity and could not add more than five games in a row without relapsing from his ailments. Photo:



DAILY AS Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET



Jonathan Woodgate (2004-2006) He has already signed with a muscle injury that seemed minor, but that left him the entire season without playing. Photo:

Helios the blonde

DAILY AS Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET



Jonathan Woodgate (2004-2006) Bad luck took hold of him at Real Madrid. He made his debut in the 2005/2006 campaign, scoring an own goal against Athletic and being sent off later. In total he played 14 games in two seasons with Real Madrid. Photo:

FELIPE SEVILLANO

DAILY AS Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET



Robert Prosinecki (1991-1994) He only played three official games in his first season (91-92), in which he was already stigmatized. Real Madrid blamed the home club, Estrella Roja, that the player had been infiltrated too many times during the previous season. Photo:



Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET



Robert Prosinecki (1991-1994) Muscle injuries, fibrillar tears, relapses and various operations during that year and the following. In total, Prosinecki played just 73 games in three seasons for Real Madrid. Photo:



Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET



Juan Lozano (1983-1985) A double fibula fracture ruined his career at Real Madrid. The fibula broke on October 30, 1983 after an inning and did not play again until February 1984 against Salamanca, with the bad luck that the fibula in the same leg broke again. In that season, the 1983-84 season he could only play 14 official matches (4 goals). Photo:



Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET



Juan Lozano (1983-1985) The following season he was ruled out by Real Madrid and Lozano returned to Belgian Anderlecht, where bad luck followed: in 1987 he suffered a double fracture of the tibia and fibula. Photo:



Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET



Uli Stielike (1977-1985) He could not play several games in a row and used to be changed due to physical problems, “always touching himself behind the thigh,” says Relaño. Despite this, he played for 8 seasons at Real Madrid and played 308 games. Photo:



Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET



Uli Stielike (1977-1985) Despite his strength on the field, he was stigmatized in the history of Real Madrid as a crystal player, although his continuous injuries had an explanation that the director of Diario AS, Alfredo Relaño, tells in this article: he had a leg longer than another and that imbalance caused innumerable muscular injuries until they discovered the cause. Photo:

Agustin Vega

Daily ace Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET



Laurie Cunningham (1979-1983) At Real Madrid, he only played 66 official matches (20 goals), in four irregular seasons. Photo:



Updated to

February 3, 2021

at 18:52 CET

