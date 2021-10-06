Brussels (Reuters)

Belgium captain Eden Hazard will have a chance to recover from the setbacks he has suffered in recent years due to a string of injuries when he plays in the Nations League finals this week.

Hazard, 30, has been one of the mainstays in Belgium for a long time and one of the “golden generation”, but his career has stagnated in the past two seasons, despite his dreamy move to Real Madrid.

His participation was reduced due to a series of complaints, especially after undergoing ankle surgery, along with multiple muscle problems, to suffer in fulfilling his obligations after moving from Chelsea for 100 million euros ($ 115 million).

He was close to missing the European Championship in the middle of this year, but he gained time to regain part of his fitness so that Belgium used him as a substitute at the beginning before entering the starting lineup.

He participated there for the first time in 18 months with the national team, but played all three matches in the World Cup qualifiers last September, which made coach Roberto Martinez believe that he was “on the way to regain his best level.”

This week’s Nations League finals are the perfect opportunity to prove Martinez right, with Hazard playing in all but one of Real Madrid’s La Liga and Champions League matches, and a chance to bounce back after two frustrating years.

Belgium plays its neighbor France in the semi-finals in Turin and if Hazard manages to lead his country to success in the mini-tournament, which also includes hosts Italy and Spain, he will take a major step towards restoring his reputation.

Hazard has had to deal with pressure and suspicion in the Spanish media, and despite his jovial personality, some of his colleagues say he has struggled to deal with the frustration of not leaving his mark with Real.

Earlier, Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and his Real colleague said, “Eden is a little disappointed, but Real Madrid does not wait for anyone, even if it is Hazard.” Martinez feels that frustration is a thing of the past.

“Eden is ready to make a strong mark again,” the coach confirmed after achieving three victories last month with Belgium, which tops the FIFA rankings.