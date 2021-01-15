Real Madrid was eliminated in the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic and one of the greats pointed out by the press, and for his role in the field, is Eden Hazard. The Belgian again had minutes under the orders of Zidane after he did not play since December 30 against him Elche. The 67 minutes he spent on the grass of The Rose Garden They have allowed the main international headers to wonder when will the danger of Eden be seen again? o What are the causes of his failure ?, While in England they criticize his short performance to solve Madrid’s problems.

L’Èquipe: “When will we see Eden’s danger again?

The French newspaper questions the moment when Hazard will make a difference at Real Madrid: “Hazard always lost, Asensio without reward. What can we get from the performance of Real Madrid defeated by Athletic in the Spanish Super Cup. The big mistakes by Lucas Vázquez, the two shots on goal by Asensio and a Hazard who failed to make a difference“.

The newspaper adds: as a question: When will we see the true danger of Eden again? The question is legitimate after a new performance light years away from what the Belgian showed with the Lille, Chelsea and Belgium shirt. He started well against Athletic creating two chances in a row (10 ‘and 13’), but he never seemed able to really impact the game. Zidane replaced him with Vinicius in the 67th minute. “

Le Parisien: “The causes of this failure?

Le Parisien is tougher and wonders about the causes of failure: “The causes of this failure? An Eden Hazard lined up at the beginning of the match but lacking in rhythm since his return from injury, a Luka Modric far below his usual playing level, a defense on the brink of collapse … and a team at half speed, quickly out of breath and lacking in confidence. “

HLN: “ It’s a shame to see how one of the best footballers is unrecognizable “

The Belgian newspaper highlights that Hazard will not be able to measure Messi in the Super Cup and emphasizes how disappeared he was: “There will be no Clásico on Sunday. There will be no duel between Eden Hazard and Lionel Messi, although it remains to be seen if the latter will will be in shape. Real Madrid lost 1-2 to Athletic Bilbao in the Super Cup semifinal. Lucas Vázquez had butter on his head in the two goals against, the connecting goal by Karim Benzema and a great save by Thibaut Courtois did not help. A mediocre Hazard went to the band in the 67th minute, he is still waiting for that reference match that he longs for. “

And on the role of the Belgian he added: “Eden Hazard was at the kickoff, but again failed to make his mark, despite much good will. He was again the target of strong gunfire during live radio and television coverage. His dribbles were lateral, his actions never threatened. He played in the shadow of a good Asensio. He was replaced more than twenty minutes before the end. It’s a shame to see how one of the best footballers in the world, until a year and a half ago, is unrecognizable today. “

Daily Mail: “Hazard did very little to get Madrid out of trouble”

The British newspaper charged hard against Hazard: “Madrid’s problems were not only in the back with the star on duty Eden Hazard doing very little to get them out of trouble. He had once again been out of rhythm and apart from a shot saved by Unai Simón he had caused little threat to Athletic. Zidane had played a more central role for the Belgian from the beginning before changing his system in the last quarter of an hour. “

Daily Mail notes: on the former Chelsea: “At game time, Hazard gave Marco Asensio a pass that hit the post. He was also very animated in the first half and was a reminder that Madrid are the master of playing badly and getting results. In the 66th minute, Hazard retired and Vinicius entered. “

Goal: “You have to be patient with Hazard”

The web gives a devastating fact: “The Belgian international has only scored two goals this season and has failed to provide a spark, as his team was defeated in the semi-final. “Goal.com points to Zidane’s patience with the Belgian: “Hazard had a shot on goal in the game before being taken off him midway through the second half and was replaced by Vinicius Junior. “

Injuries have been Hazard’s drag: “The Belgian international has had no luck with injuries since moving to the Spanish capital and has only scored two goals in 10 games in all competitions this season. His last goal came in a 2-0 win against Inter in the Champions League in November. But Zidane says the 30-year-old needs time to get back to his best and dismisses suggestions from Madrid fans who are getting frustrated with the former Chelsea star. They have to be patient, what you need is to score a goal. You have to be patient. The team has tried. You have to turn the page and keep working. We cannot go crazy now, “said the man from Marseille.

While he sent him a message of support: “I don’t think people are tired of him. They have to be patient. He wants to get this out. Today was not just Eden. We started the game badly, but he did well in the second half. “.

Olé: “Night to forget”

The Argentine newspaper has underlined the weak party of the Belgian: “Eden Hazard had a night to forget and the defense of the White House made water everywhere. However, Bilbao withdrew with the advantage and that gave Zinedine Zidane’s men room to go for the comeback. “