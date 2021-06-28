The lesions do not leave alone Eden Hazard. Not even with your selection. Yesterday the Real Madrid player had to retire shortly after the hour of the round of 16 game that the Belgians beat Portugal (1-0), due to some discomfort in the back of the right thigh.
After the game, both the player and his coach, Roberto Martinez, referred to the aforementioned ailment: “It is too early to appreciate what happens to Eden. We have to wait at least 48 hours in order to draw a clear conclusion. “He said something similar about his other star. Kevin De Bruyne also retired injured yesterday.
As I was saying, Hazard also spoke to the press regarding your injury and kept the same line: “I don’t know what I have. It hurts a little and we will have to wait for the tests medical. I felt something less than other times. “
“I still can’t say if my Eurocup is over”
– Hazard, on yesterday’s injury
The winger wanted to be positive, although he had doubts: “I don’t know what I have, I can’t say my Euro is over. But, if so, I would be supporting the national team. “It doesn’t hurt to remember, once again, that in the last two years Hazard has been injured for almost 360 days, that is, half the time. A real nightmare for him.
