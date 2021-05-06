Madrid (AFP)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane realized after the painful exit of his Spanish team from the semi-finals of the Champions League soccer competition in front of Chelsea, that his flexible but tired group is approaching the end of an era, so are we witnessing a big revolution on the horizon inside the walls of «Home the White”?

The French Karim Benzema, the German Toni Kroos, the Croatian Luka Modric, the Brazilian Casemiro, the captain Sergio Ramos, is the tip of the iceberg of the names of the big players who lifted the cup with the big ears three times in a row, during the first pass by Zidane on the coaches’ seats between 2016 and 2018, but after failure Who accompanied the Madrid club in the past two years in a competition that won the title 13 times in a record, has become imperative, and indeed the time has come for a change.

The striker and former sporting director of Real Montenegrin Predrag Mijatovic on Radio Cadena Ser between Wednesday night and Thursday morning summed up what is happening by saying: “We cannot talk about a disaster. Reaching the Champions League semi-finals is difficult, on the other hand, we can talk about the end of an era. In recent years, we have not lived up to the expectations of some contracts. ”

“This exclusion causes a lot of pain to Zidane,” Mijatovic added. “Last year, the situation was similar, but winning the” La Liga “title concealed some things. Zidane made a mistake in many matters.

Immediately after the referee blew the whistle at the end of the second leg game on Wednesday, which ended in a 0-2 loss (a 1-1 – first-leg tie), the finger of accusation was directed at the French coach because of his many options inside the green rectangle, similar to his pushing in the starting line-up for Ramos, who was absent for about a month due to Injury, and the Belgian Eden Hazard “transparent”, in addition to his technical options with a three-pivotal defense, the young Brazilian Vinicius Junior, who used to play on the left side, forced the move to the right side and threw defensive tasks on his shoulders, in order to make room for Hazard on the left.

The honorary president of the newspaper “AS” Alfredo Rilanio explained in his editorial Thursday, “All the problems that Real Madrid are suffering from have surfaced: a group of players is small, their number decreases more during the season, specifically in the foreground, in addition to injuries, and we have seen a group of players recovering.” And in order to close the gaps, Vinicius’ bet was unsuccessful. ”

And the “ghost” of his departure returned to haunt Zidan, and some people wonder: Will he leave this summer, despite his contract extending until 2022? After he left the Madrid capital at the height of his glory in 2018, after winning three titles in a row in the parent competition.

Zizou responded to questions on the premise of his departure on Wednesday at the press conference, saying: “I don’t think about it. We are still fighting for the title of” La Liga “, and we still have 4 matches ahead.

The eternal question remains: If Zidane decides to stay, with whom are the players pursuing his adventure ?, Chelsea’s supremacy clearly demonstrated the extent of the White House’s need for new stars to avoid drowning, as happened with its rival Barcelona, ​​after the era of its coach Josep Guardiola 10 years ago.

To make matters worse, as soon as the referee blew the whistle at the end of the match Wednesday, the sites transmitted a picture that ignited Spain: the Belgian Hazard, who spent most of his time since his arrival in the summer of 2019 from London to Madrid in the clinic injured, joking with his former comrades in Chelsea who prevented his team from reaching final match.

Thomas Ronsero, editor-in-chief of the Madrid sports daily, sharply criticized Hazard’s behavior, writing in harsh words, “Why are you smiling, Eden? “This boy did not understand that he was Real Madrid, the club should start selling him, goodbye Eden.

Relaño joined him, adding: “Hazard, like being proud to have a medal hidden in your pocket, is a player without a background, without a form.”

In the same context, the player and former sporting director of Argentine Real, Jorge Valdano, told “Movistar Plus” that instead of him Karim Benzema needs a partner in the attack. “

Valdano wanted to blink from the channel about the difficulty of contracting Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland or Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, due to the close association of the players with their German and French club, respectively, as well as Real’s competitors in attracting the two talents of football.

There is no doubt that Zidane has innovative ideas for the next season, regardless of the identity of the players, as he must stop filling holes and gaps and take the initiative to build a new formation of the Emir.