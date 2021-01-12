It has been more than a year since Hazard fell injured before PSG and since then there is no news of the great player that was seen in the Chelsea. The mishap, which came when it seemed that it was beginning to take off, may mark the future of a footballer who, after a serious relapse and an operation, seems permanently mired in a fog about his physical and mental state. The continuous medical losses have prevented a reasonable judgment of the Belgian, who has barely had continuity in the eleven and has never been able to acquire a clear role in the team. But a reasonable time has passed for there to be uncertainty about his ability to be as important a player as expected when he was signed.

The main qualities that the Madrid When he bought it, and not exactly cheap, it was the overflow and the speed, the daring and the quality in one against one, the ability to eliminate opposites to open spaces and create superiority. Those virtues are not seen now. That footballer who did not stop trying to dribble, accelerating and braking with the ball stuck to his right foot, who dared to face one or two opponents without hesitation, for whatever reason, has disappeared. It may be a security and trust problem due to the serious injury suffered, but each match that does not get close to each other is blurred and loses identity and value.