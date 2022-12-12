Eden Hazard’s career goes from bad to worse: the Real Madrid footballer, with 3 and a half years in the club, has been one of the worst signings in the history of the team from the capital of Spain. Between injuries and very marked casualties at his sporting level, the Belgian footballer never performed as expected from the player who was chosen by the club to be the direct replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.
This radical drop in Hazard’s career has also taken its toll on the Belgian National Team, the footballer in the last world cup started the competition as a starter and ended up as a substitute because his lack of importance on the field was obvious, thus being , the footballer announced his retirement from the red devils once his participation in Qatar 2022 concluded and he could also give up elite football and make the leap to the MLS.
According to information from Sport, Eden understands that his best sports version will never return, it is something to which he would already be resigned, for this reason, he would have made the decision to step aside even from the big leagues, having the willingness to sit down with the Real Madrid board of directors and end his relationship with the white team in January or in the summer, to later take a step as a free agent to the MLS, where he will have a much more comfortable life and a less demanding career close and within a country that attracts you.
