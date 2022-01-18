HE Real Madrid will listen to offers for Hazard, but the Belgian’s departure is not easy because it requires a club of Champions that, in addition, he can pay him what he charges in Chamartin, more than eleven million euros net. In the white club they already know that it is very difficult for any player of the Madrid agree to leave the team before the end of his contract, and Hazard is no exception.

From Brussels News arrives about the player’s alleged desire to leave Madrid after confirming his persistent substitution in the Super Cup, in Arabia. That was what was reported. ‘RMC Sports’, who affirms that both his sports and medical situation push him to look for a way out. Hazard’s face after winning the first title of the season reflected his frustration at not having been able to participate in the success of Arabia, but the truth is that he has lost his place at Real Madrid and there are several teammates who have won the right to play.

Even the Bernabéu has not yet received a firm offer for Hazard, but they know of the alleged interest of the newcastle and the most recent Everton. In the English media they speak of a transfer that could be closed at 41 million pounds, almost 50 million euros. The problem is that both teams are in a compromising situation in which Premier: Newcastle in a critical position, penultimate in the table, and Everton six points from relegation.

In Everton a light opens at the end of the tunnel, and that is that after the cessation of Rafa Benitez there is talk of another Spanish technician, Robert Martinez, to replace him. Martínez, Belgium coach, would be the only one who could convince Hazard, but it does not seem easy for him to accept returning to England when he has the challenge of leading the Belgians to success in ten months, which is missing before the Qatar World Cup begins .

With this panorama, the option that Madrid has is to wait for Hazard to show off in the second part of the season and show signs of physical and game recovery to transfer him in June, with half of his contract already amortized. Another task for Ancelotti, the most important for the Italian coach because bale, whose contract ends in June, is already past water for all purposes. In addition to the Welshman, two other players are ending their contracts next summer: Isco and Marcelo. They won’t follow either. The man from Malaga would have the Seville as a probable destination and the Brazilian would return to his country to close his career.