Eden Hazard arrived at Real Madrid in 2019 with a franchise player band. Three and a half years later, he has a residual role and ruminates his sorrows in the Copa del Rey, a competition that the whites have not won since 2014. The Belgian, who has only played 229 minutes with his team so far this season and has just failed In the World Cup in Qatar, he will lead Carlo Ancelotti’s B unit against Cacereño, the dean of Extremaduran football who returns from his tour of Nepal ready to climb the football Everest that means meeting the current League champion in the round of 32 of the KO tournament and fourteen times King of Europe. The verdiblanco team, Girona’s executioner, knows how difficult the company is, but dreams of reaching the top and for this they will have the support of around 14,000 ‘sherpas’ who will fill the Príncipe Felipe stadium to bursting. There a disgraced star seeks to shine again.

«I see Hazard better than before the World Cup. With all the games we have, I have to use the entire squad and Hazard will be one of the players who will play the most in this second part of the season,” Ancelotti said last week before his squad resumed the league fight against Valladolid. Despite these words, the Belgian did not dress short at the José Zorrilla. No one was surprised. Since he was shipwrecked as a replacement for Benzema at the beginning of September, the ‘7’ has only worn the Real Madrid jacket for 71 minutes: 57 against Shakhtar and 14 against Leipzig. Along the way, and without injury, seven games in which he warmed up the bench.

The former Chelsea man was confident that the World Cup would revive his career, but Qatar represented a new torment for Hazard. Inconsequential against Canada and Morocco, he closed out the group stage as a substitute against Croatia. He jumped with three minutes remaining to replace Thomas Meunier, the author of that entry in November 2019 that changed his luck. In Valdebebas they have lost faith in the resurrection of a player who was the flagship of the Premier League and for whom Real Madrid paid more than one hundred million euros. His teammates check the class that he continues to treasure in each training session, but the fear of a relapse consumes him. He is a tormented figure who needs to assuage his pain. Ancelotti will give him a reel surrounded by secondaries.

worry about the grass



The calendar is tight for Real Madrid, who will face a binge of matches in the coming weeks. The League, the Spanish Super Cup, the Club World Cup, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League appear on the horizon for the whites, with games every three days, many of them without a net. For this reason, Ancelotti will wear his wardrobe in Cáceres. Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Mendy, Modric, Kroos, Vinicius and Benzema were left without a seat on the bus that will take the Chamartín troop to the monumental city on Tuesday. On the other hand, six ‘blackbirds’ travel: Luis López, Lucas Cañizares, Marvel, Sergio Arribas, Nico Paz and Álvaro Rodríguez. The first two, goalkeepers, train regularly with the ‘elderly’. The last four are growing by leaps and bounds alongside Raúl at Castilla, but only Arribas has already taken the alternative with the first team. His illusion rivals that of Cacereño.

Ranked sixth in Group 5 of the Second RFEF, the modest team from Extremadura returned to Spain on December 31, after spending a week in Nepal, where they faced two friendlies against the Asian country’s senior and under-21 teams as part of an initiative called ‘ Football for peace’. There, more than 16,000 kilometers away from home, he prepared a duel that has exceeded expectations. Additional bleachers have been installed which have increased the capacity of the Príncipe Felipe stadium from 6,000 to 14,000 seats. Despite this, the ‘No tickets’ sign was hung days ago, although the grass is concerned.

The encouragement of the green fans will be a plus for Cacereño, who in his 33 previous appearances in the Copa del Rey has not exceeded the round of 16. They had measured five First Division teams -Eibar, Málaga, Zaragoza, Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla- without being able to go through to the round, until last December 22 they knocked Girona down. He clings to that precedent to dream of what will be Real Madrid’s tenth visit to Extremadura in an official match. The last one, in February 2000, resulted in a defeat for the Whites against Mérida. Another reason to fantasize.