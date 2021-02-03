Bad news for Real Madrid. Eden Hazard suffers a muscle injury in the left anterior rectus that will keep you off for four to six weeks. The Belgian, who returned to training on Wednesday with his teammates, after absent from Tuesday’s session due to muscle fatigue, felt a puncture and had to abandon practice to undergo new medical tests that have offered a disheartening diagnosis for a footballer who did not he manages to leave behind the ordeal he has lived since he wears the white coat.

The ‘7’ has played just 35 games in the season and a half, with a poor balance of four goals and seven assists. The injuries have been primed with the star, who has lost confidence and cannot find the necessary continuity for the enormous talent that he treasures to emerge.

In his first campaign under the command of Zinedine Zidane, Hazard has already missed 26 games due to different physical mishaps, a list that would have been greater had he not mediated the competitive break due to the coronavirus. In the current sum and seventeen other games out, in a series that seems to have no end. This means that he has been unable to be due to injury in 54% of the crashes his team has faced since arriving in the summer of 2019. A figure higher than that of other figures of proven fragility such as the Welshman Gareth Bale, decreased for medical reasons in 26% of the duels fought by Real Madrid between 2013 and 2019, or the French Ousmane Dembélé, with whom Barça did not He has been able to count in 45% of the litigation he has faced since he signed to the extreme in 2017.

Since the course started, the winger has not played a full match, seeing his contribution reduced to 631 minutes spread over the thirteen games he has played, only nine of them as a starter. He counted seven consecutive crashes dressing short since he returned at the end of December, after overcoming a muscle injury in the anterior rectus of the right leg, but the new mishap will stop him again.

The Belgian will not reach the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, an appointment marked in red on the Real Madrid calendar, which will visit Atalanta on February 24 in Bergamo. If the worst scenario is confirmed, it would also be very difficult to contest the return against the team that Gian Piero Gasperini coaches, set for March 16 at the Alfredo Di Stéfano. Up to seven league games are also at risk, including the derby against Atlético at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Sergio Ramos returns with the group



Hazard’s umpteenth setback was the bad news of a day when the positive note was put by Sergio Ramos. The captain completed training this Wednesday at the Valdebebas Sports City without problems and could be at the disposal of the Marseillais for the duel with Huesca.

The defender seems to have definitely left behind the discomfort in the left knee that dragged from the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic and that have made him miss the last three games: against Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey and against Alavés and Levante in the League. His return seems crucial, given the problems that the whites have in the axis of the rear. Nacho remains isolated after testing positive for coronavirus and Éder Militao will have to serve a penalty match for the red that he saw last Saturday against Levante, which left Raphael Varane as the only center-back of the first fixed squad to travel to Aragon and the canterano Víctor Chust as an emergency solution.

Sections of group dynamics continue Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez, Rodrygo and Valverde, who worked inside the facilities within the process of recovering from their respective ailments. None of them seem to have options to reach the confrontation against Huesca