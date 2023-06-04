“Real Madrid and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player will no longer be part of the club as of June 30, 2023,” the Merengue club announced on its website this Saturday evening, June 3.

Real Madrid naturally added that they want to “express our love for Eden Hazard and wish him and all his family the best of luck in this new phase of his career.” Arrived in 2019, Eden Hazard participated in 76 matches in the merengue shirt, scoring 7 goals. He won 8 titles in Spain: 1 European Cup, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 2 Liga, 1 King’s Cup and 2 Spanish Super Cups.

In his heart, Hazard would have liked to continue at Real Madrid but the club and Ancelotti have made it clear to him that they do not include him in their technical plans and all parties have reached an agreement to finalize his departure. It is not known what will happen to Eden Hazard, but some media such as “Relevo” and “The Athletic” speculate that the footballer is even thinking about retiring. Hazard turned 32 last January.