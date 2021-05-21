If Real Madrid ends up herding the sorpasso final to Atlético and sings the alirón will not be thanks to Eden Hazard. The belgian has decided to get out of the way and look at the Eurocup, its main and almost exclusive objective in this 2021. The white club refers to a small muscular overload to explain the absence of the 7 against Villarreal in the closing league. But the tests show no injury. Everything is based on the word of the footballer, who says he feels discomfort. “Something has …”, just outlines Zidane, shrugging. Madrid don’t know what to do …

Hazard prefers to protect himself from kicks like the one he suffered in Los Cármenes, which made him relive ghosts from the past. He is the player who has stepped on the Madrid infirmary the most since he arrived in July 2018 (with Villarreal he will have lost 59 games) but this last and mysterious low collides frontally and eloquently with the statements of his coach, Roberto Martínez, who this week when he gave the Belgian list for the Euro took out his chest from the good physical moment of the Madridista. “ANDden it is in a very satisfactory shape. His medical condition is the best he has had in a long, long period of time. He can play at his best in the coming weeks. “.

All Hazard’s injuries at Real Madrid.

BeSoccer

Belgium will enjoy what Madrid has not been able to do. If Odriozola plays 7 minutes against Villarreal, Hazard will become the second player who has played the least of the entire squad except for Mariano and Lunin, substitute goalkeeper. Hazard’s 2,391 minutes in the white jersey in his two seasons at Chamartín have left Madrid for a peak. His transfer, variables apart, was 100 million to be amortized in five years. Therefore, € 40M and another € 54M token have already been paid (the Belgian pocketed about € 30M gross per season, from which the 10 percent pay cut for the staff due to the pandemic must be subtracted). Every minute of the Belgian has cost the Madrid coffers 39,400 euros. Each goal, because he has only scored five in Madrid, almost 19 million euros (€ 18.8M). In the Madrid dome there is disappointment with the Belgian star, the accounts do not come out and less when you want to go to this market for Mbappé. Hazard is an asset to cash.

Goodbye to the Belgian: Eurocup … and on vacation



Those next few weeks that you were referring to Bob Martínez will be with Belgium, and not this Saturday with Real Madrid rushing their league options, is what Hazard himself seems to worry about. Another example to add to the long list of samples of little commitment to the entity that pays you. The penultimate one, just two weeks ago when his reaction to the elimination against Chelsea was to laugh with Zouma on the same lawn at Stamford Bridge. A practical joke for which he had to apologize. Now, probably not even that. Because he will go with his team to the French, or the Belgian: from the Euro to the holidays. And that his teammates swell his record with this League, if they can.