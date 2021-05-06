Madrid (AFP)

Belgian international Eden Hazard apologized to the fans of Real Madrid on Thursday, after he appeared with a smile in the wake of his team’s exit from the Champions League semi-final against his former club Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge, which led to a wave of anger from the royal fans.

And Hazard appeared speaking with his former team-mates with a smile on his face after Real Madrid lost 2 goals and 3-1 in aggregate.

He wrote in the “Story” feature on Instagram: “I am very sorry. I read many opinions about me today and were not intending to offend Real Madrid fans.” “My dream has always been to play for Real Madrid and I came here to win,” said the 30-year-old.

Real, who are in second LaLiga, are two points behind their neighbors Atlético four stages before the end, and host Sevilla fourth team at the weekend, while the leaders come to Barcelona, ​​equal to the Royal in points.

And the winger continued: The season is not over yet and we will fight together for La Liga. The Belgian joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 for 115 million euros, but he played only 40 games due to repeated injuries.