Once the curtain for the 2020-21 season is closed, team offices begin preparing a summer of novelties: A priori, it is not expected that there will be many signings due to the economic crisis that has dragged the Coronavirus pandemic. Only some of the powerful teams on the continent will be able to carry out large incorporations, but a busy market can be ventured.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of May 23, 2021

Y one of the main candidates to shake up that exit market is Real Madrid. Especially by two of the players who are active in the white squad and who have not met the minimum required this season: Eden Hazard (30 years old) and Gareth Bale (31). Two millionaire problems: their salaries galactic (both charge about 30 million gross per season) do not correspond to their performance on the pitch. To be differential, they have been conspicuous by their absence …

The first fell again from a call in the last training of the whites prior to his confrontation with Villarreal. The second, who has been on loan all season at Tottenham, threat with staying next season, the last that he has left as a Real Madrid player. For many Madrid fans, neither of them should continue to wear the white elastic in the future …

Hazard has become the bloodiest case. Yesterday, the Belgian could be seen talking with the white president, Florentino Pérez, and his teammate Lucas Vázquez in the access tunnel to the pitch before the start of the match. The top leader seemed to ask him for explanations about his last injury: a muscle overload in the right thigh that prevented him from participating in the team groguet. The Belgian closed the season with just 532 minutes spread over 14 league appearances (he has not completed a single league match).

The injuries Eden Hazard has suffered in his last four years.

Florentino Pérez, speaking before the game with Hazard and Lucas Vázquez.

In the calculation of all competitions He has barely played 896 minutes: he has not even reached nine complete games. Real Madrid have played 52 games in all competitions. His compatriot Courtois has only missed one match: the Cup match against Alcoyano played in January 2021 … His situation begins to despair Zidane, his greatest supporter in the white team. The coach did not know or did not want to explain in detail the ailment that prevented him from being present at the Alfredo Di Stéfano to dismiss the campaign by gambling for the league title: “Something has. Not much, but we do not want to risk. If he doesn’t train today (by Friday) with the team, it’s because something’s wrong with him. It is done”. That “that’s it” includes an anger on the part of the coach that part of the white fans share. The Belgian, harshly criticized for his very weak performance in August 2020 against Manchester City, tried to appease the river of criticism with a phrase that, over time, is devastating. Then he said: “I will be judged for my second season. ” Well, if it is because of what he has done throughout the campaign, the verdict is bleak. A wasteland: four goals scored: one against Huesca, another against Alavés, a third of rejection against Sevilla and the rest, from a penalty to Inter in the Champions League …

Something similar happens with Bale. If already in the final stretch of last season he asked Zidane himself not to summon him in the image and likeness of James, who was the first to request it from the French coach, his campaign at Tottenham is irregular: he has participated in 34 games with the London team and has scored 16 goals (in 1,667 minutes). But He has only completed one meeting of those 33 … Requested by Mourinho and arrived on loan, everything seemed to indicate that the Welshman was going to return under his jurisdiction in his former team: the Eurocup that begins immediately was on the horizon. Although his last duel with Spurs was fond of memory: he doubled Leicester in the final minutes to put Tottenham into the new Conference League.

Gareth Bale’s injuries.

However, the disappointment of the Portuguese coach with the so-called in his best times as The Cardiff Express it has been great. Their relationship has been a continuous struggle of attention touches (rather nun pinches between the two) from coach to player and from player to coach. The departure of the Portuguese calmed the atmosphere. Your agent, Jonathan Barnett, has once again brought to the fore a possible return of the Welshman. He has a contract until 2022, and the club’s decision is not to wear the white shirt again. His latest idea is that he wants to return to the White House to consider retiring later. In any case, Madrid pays about 60 million euros gross to both of them: the big problem in reducing the salary mass is the sale of the two players. Will it be possible?