“Hazard is a top player. Has had problems the first year. He hasn’t reached his full potential yet, but he’s going to do it because he wants to. When you’re motivated … This could be the right year to squeeze your full potential ”. In the first appearance before the media of Carlos Ancelotti (Reggiolo, 61 years old), The Italian coach faced one of the problems that the Whites have had in the last two seasons: the little, if not null, influence that Eden Hazard has had in the game of the white team. Especially for the amount of injuries that the Belgian has suffered and that has not allowed him to be the dazzling player that he was during his time at Chelsea (2012-2019). As always, he used his left hand to temper the matter, but he knows that a good part of his future success in this second white stage passes through the Belgian’s performance on the field of play (“There is a judge who is the field,” he said in another answer when referring to veterans like Marcelo, Isco, Bale…).

And it will be the field that determines Hazard’s future in this his third campaign in white. It is true that the injury caused by Thomas Meunier, his teammate, in a Champions League match between Madrid and PSG in November 2019 has tormented him ever since. Hazard, who had arrived overweight that preseason, He had started to take off with the white shirt before the injury that has brought him down the street of bitterness. “They will judge me for my second campaign,” he asserted in the summer of 2020, but a year later, his campaign is reduced to 886 minutes spread over 21 games (14 in the League, five in the Champions League, one in the Cup and another in the Spanish Super Cup. ), with four goals scored and one assist. Very little brilliance for one of the European stars.

Eden Hazard’s general data.

Ancelotti’s work method, calm, leisurely (not to be confused with soft), can fit like a glove in the Belgian, which will have a litmus test at the next Eurocup. Eden attends as one of the leaders of the selection of The Red Devils, and it will depend on him that the actions of his national team remain one of the clear favorites. One of Ancelotti’s secrets is his handling of short distances with cracks. He already did it in Parma, Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid itself, Bayern … and in all the changing rooms he left his mark as a reflective person capable of adapting to the circumstances listening to the players to whom he invites to question his method. Seek the common good in the best possible way: speaking and accepting advice from the players themselves. With Hazard he has an important challenge: to get the best out of the Belgian for the benefit of Madrid. Recover the attacker who began to shine in the fall of 2019. Two years have passed since his arrival, but the best Eden is still awaited. One of Ancelotti’s first challenges on his return to the Madrid bench.