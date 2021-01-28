Not the beautiful goal scored against him Alaves is a green shoot enough for the staff to regain hope of beginning to see in the Madrid to the exceptional footballer who dazzled in the Premier. If in a determined match and with the wind in favor, the physicist does not give him to complete the 90 minutes, it is difficult to think that he is capable of being unbalanced during a whole game of greater depth and intensity.

From the club they continue to slide the idea that the ankle injury is history and that the only thing you need Eden It is to regain sensations by playing regularly, but the image on the field is that of a guy who continues to not be in full physical condition and who plays more concerned to protect himself than to be unbalanced with the ball glued to his feet. The Belgian is fortunate that his biggest admirer in the club is his coach, who prefers to have Hazard at half throttle than to give gallons of undisputed starter to Vinicius. Zidane He maintains blind faith in him, despite the fact that the boy has clearly at times responded to that trust with a worrying lack of professionalism.

It is true that the injuries have punished him excessively since he arrived, but it is also a painful reality that he has not made enough effort to be physically in perfect condition. And that, when you arrive at an institution as big as Madrid, is intolerable. The flash of Vitoria It may be a good start, but Hazard is obliged to definitely get on his feet and return with football, character and effort the confidence and the succulent contract that he has not yet begun to justify.