Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain will host the sixth domestic final in its history since its opening in the 2013-2014 season, as it hosted the Arab Gulf Cup Final 3 previous times, and the President’s Cup twice.

It seems that Shabab Al-Ahly’s relationship with Hazaa Stadium is an ongoing love affair, as it was a party to 4 of 5 previous finals, and won 3 of them, and will compete in the fifth final with Al-Nassr.

Shabab Al-Ahly won the first championship in the history of Hazaa Stadium by beating Al-Jazira in the Arabian Gulf Cup with a score of 1-2 in the 2013-2014 season, and winning over Al-Wehda in the same competition in the 2018-2019 season, and also the President’s Cup title in the same season against Al Dhafra, The only exception was his loss to Al Nasr by penalties in the President’s Cup, the 2014-2015 season, and the final is repeated again between the two teams in the same tournament and stadium.

The only final in which Shabab Al-Ahly was not a party at Hazaa Stadium remains the final of the 2017-2018 Arabian Gulf Cup, which ended with Al-Wehda’s 2-1 victory over Al Wasl.