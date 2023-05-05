His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said that on the forty-seventh anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces, the memory that is dear to all of our hearts, we evoke a bright history during which the Armed Forces were, and still are, the valve of security and safety, the source of pride and pride, the shield of progress and prosperity, and the flag of pride that flutters At the pinnacle of glory.

The following is the text of His Highness’s speech, which he addressed through the Nation Shield magazine:

“The UAE Armed Forces, from the dawn of its establishment, to this day, and at the heart of the future of our glorious state, have been the shining symbol of all the cherished meanings and values ​​that have been ingrained throughout generations; the meanings of unity, cohesion, solidarity and brotherhood, and the values ​​of giving, giving, sacrifice and patriarchy… In this memory that is dear to our hearts.” Together, the forty-seventh anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces, we evoke a luminous history during which the Armed Forces were, and still are, the valve of security and safety, the source of pride and pride, the shield of progress and prosperity, and the flag of glory fluttering at the heights of glories.

On this dear occasion, we extend our highest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him, and his two deputies, and to their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates, and to the UAE Armed Forces, leadership, officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers, expressing their deepest gratitude. Pride and great appreciation as we witness the amount of development, professionalism, and high patriotic spirit that has always distinguished the UAE Armed Forces, which are an integral part of the Emirati identity. It is the school that instills in the hearts and minds of young people the highest levels of loyalty and belonging, and qualifies them to always be at the heart of the Emirati renaissance that is witnessed in the world. collect.

The UAE Armed Forces, at different stages of its luminous history, presented an elite group of martyrs who became beacons of light and inspiration from whom we learn the spirit of redemption and the meanings of sacrifice, and we are keen to keep their bright biography alive in hearts and minds. What you possess for the sake of his revival and glory.. On this occasion, we stand with all respect and appreciation in front of the families of the martyrs, their families and their families. National education is a cornerstone, and their good upbringing for their children complements the moral and patriotic education that children receive in the ranks of the armed forces.