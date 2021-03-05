Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Astronauts Hazza Al-Mansoori and Sultan Al-Neyadi continue their training at the Johnson Space Center in the United States, which began in September of last year, and are being trained to operate the ground station, perform maintenance on equipment and prepare for long missions on board American missiles, in addition to spacewalk missions outside the station.

And the astronauts are trained to wear protective equipment that preserves the life of the astronauts when dealing with emergency situations. Sultan Al-Neyadi posted a video on Twitter, wearing a “PBE” mask, indicating that it is used to provide the astronauts with oxygen in cases of fire or toxic material leakage on International Space Station.

Astronauts train at the Johnson Space Center in an environment that simulates the environment of the International Space Station, as the center includes a huge swimming pool that contains a model simulating the International Space Station, and astronauts train on how to walk in an environment similar to the space environment, with the aim of solving some technical and engineering problems or operations Maintenance that may encounter them, requiring them to exit outside the station. The swimming pool is 202 feet long, 102 feet wide, and 40 feet deep, as working in space closely matches underwater work, so Johnson Space Center has equipped all the equipment that simulates the process of going up and swimming in space.

The center also includes a neutral buoyancy laboratory, during which astronauts are trained in the maintenance operations of the equipment of the International Space Station, and this requires the preparation of special space suits, and often old space suits are used, and they have expired and cannot be used in space, and a training version of the suit is worn. The process of preparing the astronaut suit is preceded by many stages, as its quality and ability to contain pressure is checked on the day of training, and it is attached to the surface via a hose carrying a mixture of nitrogen and oxygen. Underwater training is one of the important experiences for astronauts before any space flight, as the astronaut wears an underwater space suit inside huge training pools, with the use of weights that keep the astronauts level to avoid landing under the bottom or floating to the surface. This training comes to put the astronauts in a state similar to weightlessness and gravity, and they spend 6 hours underwater, to learn about the model parts of the earth station, and how to enter and exit from it, in addition to working and living in conditions similar to the station.