Tamer Abdel Hamid (Abu Dhabi)

The artist, Hazaa Al Raisi, released his new song “The Determination of Leadership” written by Ali bin Salem Al Kaabi, and he will release it on local radio tomorrow, so that the whole world celebrates the arrival of the probe to the Red Planet to explore practical data that previous missions to Mars did not provide.

The main audience is waiting for the release of this song on radio and communication sites. Given the importance of this event, which confirms the UAE’s competence in space exploration and achieving tangible achievements at the present time, especially as it is an Arab mission to explore Mars. Hazaa explained that the idea came from the beginning of the launch of the Hope Probe on its journey to Mars, realizing the hopes and aspirations of the UAE in invading space, which prompted him to praise this historic Emirati achievement, noting that the song’s lyrics were inspired by the great leadership role embodied by the people of the Emirates who do not They know the impossible, and those who today express the Arab nation, especially since what we live in today is a reality and not a dream, so the song focused on the bright and bright side to launch the probe of hope and reach it to Mars.