‘Hayya Hayya (Better Together) Better Together’ will be the first song on the soundtrack of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The sound production was announced this Friday, the day of the draw for the groups that will take place in Doha at 11 am, Colombian time.

‘hayya hayya’

The contest will be held on November 21 and will end on December 18. Photo: Twitter @fifaworldcup

The American Trinidad Cardona, the Nigerian Davido and the Qatari Aisha are the interpreters of this themewhich will liven up the draw and symbolizes soccer’s ability to “build bridges in the world,” said Kay Madati, director of the Cup’s commercial division.

The song is the first of several that will be played over the coming months, as the date of the opening match of the tournament, on November 21, 2022, approaches. It is the first time that the soundtrack of the competition is made up of several songs.

Listen to the first official song of Qatar 2022. This is its lyrics in Spanish.



Hayya, Hayya, Hayya (Yes)

Hayya, Hayya, Ha— (You know what it is)

Hayya, Hayya, Hayya

Hayya, Hayya, Ha— (Sequoia)

Hayya, Hayya, Hayya

(Aisha)

Hayya, Hayya, Ha—

(David)

Hayya, Hayya, Hayya

(Trinity)

Hayya, Hayya, Ha—



I want to walk the path on every street

I want to play with the world at my feet

Hit all the clubs and don’t miss a beat, eh, eh

I want to party, party eight days a week

I promise, I promise, I promise you now

Everything, everything will be alright

Every morning, no matter what happens

I promise, I promise, I promise you now

It’s going to be, it’s going to stay

Every morning, no matter what happens

(Me me me me me)

You know we’re better together

(Me me me me me)

I don’t want to wait forever

(Me me me me me)

You know we’re better together

(Me me me me me)

The time is now or never

(Me me me me me)

You know we’re better together

(Me me me me me)

I don’t want to wait forever

(Me me me me me)

You know we’re better together

(Me me me me me)

The time is now or never

Hayya, Hayya, Hayya

Hayya, Hayya, Ha—

Life can have ups and downs, but what can you do, huh?

We sail through all the rough and the smooth, yeah

We got that rock ‘n’ roll, that rhythm and blues, yeah yeah

I’m never sad if I’m rockin’ with you



I promise, I promise, I promise you now

Everything, everything will be alright

Every morning, no matter what happens

I promise, I promise, I promise you now

It’s going to be, it’s going to stay

Every morning, no matter what happens

(Me me me me me)

You know we’re better together

(Me me me me me)

I don’t want to wait forever

(Me me me me me)

(You know we’re better together)

(Me me me me me)

The time is now or never

(Me me me me me)

You know we’re better together

(Me me me me me)

I don’t want to wait forever

(Me me me me me)

You know we’re better together

(Me me me me me)

The time is now or never

Yes, you can ride your own wave

(Yes, you can ride it for life)

But every trip is better

(When you have love on your side)

(Me me me me me)

You know we’re better together

(Me me me me me)

I don’t want to wait forever

(Me me me me me)

(You know we’re better together)

(Me me me me me)

The time is now or never

(Me me me me me)

You know we’re better together

(Me me me me me)

I don’t want to wait forever

(Me me me me me)

You know we’re better together

(Me me me me me)

The time is now or never

Hayya, Hayya, Hayya

Hayya, Hayya, Ha—

Hayya, Hayya, Hayya

Hayya, Hayya, Ha.”

