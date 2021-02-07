Maybe there was someone who thought that with Westbrook and Beal, the Wizards could have fought for the playoffs. Not surprisingly, last year they stayed 8 victories from eighth place without great fanfare, a distance that seems very great but was incredibly less in other phases of the season and that, as soon as they had defended, they could have fought with some Magic who came by inertia (and because nobody else wanted) to a playoffs that they said goodbye to, of course, at the first exchange rate. But nothing at all. It is impossible to draw any positive conclusion from Scott Brooks’ team, completely adrift and in a tidal wave of bad play that does not improve, with rumors that place Bradley Beal in the orbit of several teams and without any sense that the situation could to get better. Nothing and nobody works in a loose template, with an anarchic attack that produces a huge amount of points (more than 115 per game, the fourth best mark in the NBA and the third in the East), but a completely inoperative defense (the worst in the League) and a chemical disconnection that is both structural and sporting.

Against the Hornets has seen the umpteenth disaster of the current season, one marked by a new horde of errors for which no one takes responsibility and which have been exposed a serious rival, ordered and determined to finally get out of the well in which they have plunged in recent years, with the obvious collusion of its owner, Michal Jordan. The Wizards did not perform in attack (97 points), they shot below 40% in field goals, they only made 9 3-pointers in 40 attempts, they fell very clearly in the battle for the rebound (59 to 48), and lost a total of 14 balls. In other words, without even competing, receiving 34, 35 and 33 points in the first three periods. At the break, the result was already 69-52. And at the end of the third period, from 102-73. Evidently, words are unnecessary.

Bradley Beal, after his worst game of the season (7 points on 1-for-14 shooting against the Heat), went to 31 points (11-for-22, 3-for-9 on 3-pointers) and was visibly exasperated at times. of the party. Averages more than 33 goals per game, leader of the NBA in that statistical section and a ridiculous fact that is also a clear symptom of a team that attacks (not particularly well, but effectively and scoring a lot) but does not defend anything (nothing). Russell Westbrook, meanwhile, could not even get the triple-double that he always pursues (he missed an assist) and that would bring him closer to Oscar Robertson (181 for 151), almost the only thing left for him to do on a final stretch of the race in which his reputation is already totally undermined and his desire is the same, after landing in a place he did not want to go, as the rest of the team. Against Charlotte, 12 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists (5 losses). And -20 with him on the track for the -27 of his partner Beal. In other words: absolute disaster.

The Hornets get the best part. They were coming off two consecutive losses (something the Wizards didn’t take advantage of either), but they are still a cool and attractive team that has Gordon Hayward in a state of grace: More than 23 points, 5 rebounds and almost 4 assists on average: 25 + 5 + 3 against the Wizards, on another day of grace in which he was accompanied by LaMelo Ball (19 + 7 + 5) and, on this occasion, a special guest: Terry Rozier, who scored 26 goals with 9 of 14 in field goals and 5 of 9 in triples. In addition, Miles Bridges went to 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Cody Zeller added 16. The Hornets are seventh in the East (11-13), fly like nobody else and continue to compete for the playoffs or, at least, for the play-in. With Hayward as the All Star candidate, LaMelo as Rookie of the Year (almost 14 + 6 + 6 average) and James Borrego taking over the reins of a fun team that is going to have a lot to talk about this season. And with all merit.