The Ineos, in general, and Ethan Hayter, in particular, still sweet. There are already three days of competition in the Tour de Romandía on land, the prologue and two stages, and in two of the days the winner was the same, Ethan Hayter. The 23-year-old Briton already shone on the first day in Lausanne against the clock, and this time he did it in the sprint. Just 24 hours after a difficult moment, including a crash and loss of the lead, Hayter recovers in a big way. Moreover, after crossing the finish line Échallens put his finger to his mouth ordering silence.

In a fast-paced arrival, the Ineos man beat Jon Aberasturi. In recent years, it is unusual to see Spanish riders fighting for a World Tour victory in the sprint, and the Basque from the Trek did it. Third was the Colombian Fernando Gaviria and fourth a surprising Vlasov, who also got into the volata, although in his case in search of bonuses for the general. The Australian Rohan Dennis kept the lead without problems on a day that, despite the reduced sprint, was full of tension, with an Ineos as the protagonist. The British team was in charge of controlling the race at all times and the one that prepared the sprint, with great results.

Jumbo Visma’s effort in defending Dennis’s leadership also stood out. when it came to controlling the breakaway of 4 runners who encouraged the stage, one of them the Spaniard Diego López (Kern Pharma), who soon fled along with Skujins, Brun and Planckaert. Geraint Thomas, despite the joy for his partner and being one of the favorites (current champion of the race), he started the day with lost time: He left with a 20-second penalty for provisioning in an improper area in the previous stage. This Friday the third stage is disputed, with the start and finish in Valbroye and a broken route of 165. The race will end on Sunday.

Second stage classification

1st Ethan Hayter (GBR/Ineos) 4:04:55

2nd Jon Aberasturi (TREK) mt

3º Fernando Gaviria (COL/UAE)) mt

4th Alexander Vlasov (RUS/Bora) mt

General

1st Rohan Dennis (AUS/Jumbo) 4h 29:48

2nd Felix Grobschartner (AUT/Bora) at 14

3rd Mauro Schmid (SUI/Quick Step) 18

5th Juan Ayuso (UAE) 20