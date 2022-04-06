Hayloualthough many are aware of it, it is a brand that revolves around the universe Xiaomi who specialized in the production of smartwatch, headphones And accessories for mobile.

After proposing the model to us a few months ago RT2round in shape and inspired by Gear Of Samsungit’s the turn of RS4 plusslightly revised and corrected version of the model RS4 present for some time on the market.

The concept behind the products Haylou it is more or less the same as other similar companies, perhaps with giants behind them: provide quality products at the lowest possible price. Will this be the case?

Let’s find out now, getting to the heart of the review.

Unboxing and content

Haylou RS4 Pluslike other competing products, comes with a package with a minimal content: removed a cardboard box that briefly illustrates the characteristics of the product and opened the cardboard box, we find the smartwatchthe magnetic charging cable (pretty short to be honest) and a manual.

Everything is still packed with good care, with a foam bumper to hold the smartwatch in place.

Taken in hand we realize how Haylou RS4 Plus is a fairly impressive smartwatchwith its 7’8 ”display, while maintaining a low weight of about 50 grams (57.6 to be precise).

As already mentioned, the display stands out above all AMOLED which can boast a high resolution a 368 × 448 pixels with 60Hz refresh rateand that at first glance makes the whole watch look like one 45.2 × 37.2mm pan not easy to wear which is however aided by a design with rounded edges that lightens the profiles.

After an uncomfortable first impact, wearing the smartwatch becomes more natural, also taking into account the not excessive weight.

While recalling the design of Apple WatchL’RS4 has only one buttonlocated in place of the crown and which in reality only serves to turn the screen on or off (no double taps available) and ad open the menu with the various features.

On the back we find the classics sensors for heart rate and saturation measurementwhile particular is the quick release strap, rubberized with a metal core which favors the magnetic connection.

If apparently it is a convenience, this type of strap has more defects than advantages: on the one hand, also thanks to the form factor of the smartwatch, turns out more difficult to tighten properlyon the other a contact, even a fortuitous rub, is enough to release the smartwatchwith the associated risk of falls.

Last, interesting detail is that it is one certified smartwatch IP68so it is waterproof and in fact I was able to test how it resists completely immersed without too many problems.

Features of Haylou r64 plus

Once turned on RS4 and coupled to our smartphone, following a quick wizard, we can familiarize ourselves with its operating system which does not differ much from the one present on the Mi Band from Xiaomi or, more generally, on other similar devices.

From the main screen, the one with the clock so to speak, with one swipe upwards we access the panel of notificationswhile it swipe down takes us to the section dedicated to the main settings, indicated by practical icons.

Here we can quickly set the night modeturning on the display by moving the wrist, use the torch and all those shortcuts you can use without opening the settings menu.

Still from the main screen, scrolling to the left we will open the windows dedicated to the health functions of RS4: pedometer (with indication of any activities carried out), monitoring of heartbeat, stress level referred to herein pressureindicator of saturation and summary of the statistics of the sleep.

As mentioned, it closely resembles the operating system of the products Xiaomiwithout adding anything else that in fact it is not needed.

By pressing the crown we access the classic menu with all the applications, which in addition to what is present in the main panels allows us to use a calculatorcommand the music smartphone, start the workouts according to one of the programs present (the company declares 105), set a timer and use the few other functions present, including the much vaunted one that it should act as thermometer.

I say should why, if the other sensors are more or less accurate with acceptable margins of error, after all they are not medical instruments, the thermometer does not work since it always gave me back temperatures below 30 degrees or slightly higher.

It’s hard to say if it’s a sensor or software problem, but it’s definitely a feature we’ll forget shortly.

It is not possible to install any app, which would make little sense considering that we are talking about a device without GPS or speakers; in this sense we could also say that a great screen is partially wasted with so few features available.

We obviously can receive notifications for calls, messaging apps and social networks but, again, the implementation could have been better.

Assuming that, of course, emoticons are not viewablethe UI tends to first show a notification with the total count of notifications (by type) and to follow the notifications themselves, which however are not always perfectly legible even if personally I consider it a minor defect, which does not affect the daily experience.

Constant use that almost immediately becomes natural, with an acceptable learning curve as long as you pass over some ungrammatical translations and a few other flaws, especially considering that we are talking about a low cost device.

Although the functionalities are practically those of one smartbandthe large and bright display (visible even under intense light) gives a certain satisfaction, as well as the duration of the battery.

The latter, with a capacity of 230 mAh it manages to bring the overall autonomy of the smartwatch to about 10 daysusing it to the fullest and without sacrificing functionality and notifications, arriving, according to the manufacturer, at a maximum of 28 days with a single charging cycle.

In an overall use evaluation it is as if the app did all the work, using the device as little as possible.

The companion app

To be able to use Haylou RS4 Plus we obviously need the complementary app, as we are suggested once the smartwatch is turned on, which in this case is called Haylou Fun.

Its presence on the official stores Apple And Android it should be a good security, able to reassure anyone who worries seeing an app that smacks of Chinese, between improbable translations and parts directly untranslated (priceless to read the name of one’s city in Chinese).

As said the feeling often is that the app does all the worka sensation also confirmed by some particular cases such as the weather that is updated only and exclusively from there and then reported on the smartwatch screen.

The app is still very useful as regards the main aspects, that is the setting of the smartwatch settings and fitness parameters.

In this last sector we find some interesting options, not always present on other devices: first of all we will be able to enter data such as height and weight, useful for a more accurate calculation of calories, or to establish heart rate sensor parameters activating an alarm if the detected beat should be higher or lower than the minimum and maximum thresholds.

There is no shortage of classic notices on a sedentary lifestyle and the recordings of previous workouts; curiously from a smartphone, not all the operating modes provided by the smartwatch can be activated.

It could also be a deliberate choice, given that RS4 autonomously detects if there is a training in progress and suggests that we start recording it. However, it remains an incomprehensible choice.

Finally, again from the app, we can customize the dial of our smartwatch: from this point of view Haylou RS4 is extremely disappointing: There is no trace of the more than 100 customizable watch faces and although the number available has increased slightly since I first installed the app, however they are few, not customizable and poorly inspired.

So you end up using the more functional dials, but the touch of originality you expect from a smartwatch is missing.

The last and biggest problem with Haylou fun is that it is an extremely power-hungry app: during the test of RS4 plus it has always inevitably turned out to be the highest consumption app of the entire smartphone. More than Telegram, Whatsapp And Facebook all together.

And this is definitely a problem to be solved ASAP if Haylou does not want to risk that its products end up immediately placed in a drawer.