In a couple of weeks something unprecedented will happen, and that is Obi-Wan Kenobi the series will premiere in Disney Plus with two chapters that promise a lot for fans. Many are excited about such a unique event, and one of those people is the actor Hayden Christensenwho will return to the saga after a long time.

the darling Darth Vader from Revenge of the Sith will make an appearance once again to face Obi Wan. And of course, trying to impose his judgment on the galaxy before the events of the original movies.

Here are his comments regarding putting the suit back on:

It was surreal. It’s an amazing costume, and wearing it again brought me a lot of emotions, It’s great to be able to wear it, it’s an honor to wear it. It’s really fun, really. I’m excited. It’s a pleasure to be back, I’m very proud of the series and I hope the fans can see it.

Here are his comments on his reunion with Ewan McGregor:

I love the man very much. We became very close when we were doing the prequels and we had a lot of fun together. So to come back and do more content with him as these characters was just amazing. We caught up a bit before we started filming, and it’s been really nice to reconnect with my old friend.

Remember that the series Obi-Wan Kenobi the next one opens may 27th in Disney Plus. Every Wednesday will have a premiere episode until reaching a total of six.

