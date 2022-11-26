If she were to be born again, she would be an actress again. haydee caceres she is completely sure that the only thing that gives meaning to her life is art. Throughout her entire career, she has participated in renowned film, theater and television productions. Today she proudly celebrates that “The Heart of the Moon”, a film in which she is the protagonist, has become a pre-candidate for the Oscars.

However, there is more than one reason to be proud. And it is that thanks to her interpretation, she has won the award for best actress at international festivals in Boston, Sydney (Australia) and Porto Alegre (Brazil). In addition, she is now part of the cast of “El hombre sin memoria”, a play that runs until November 26 at 8:00 pm, in Sala Tovar (Calle Manuel Tovar 255, Miraflores).

—You are participating in the play “The Man Without Memory”, tell us, what is it about and what is your role?

—It is a work in which there are 3 stories: the man who loses his memory, the woman who looks for the son she knows is dead, and the cadet who loses his leg in the war… All the horrors that were committed by of the military and of the Shining Path…

The character of the mother, who has 2 children, is done by me. She is not at home because she looks for him morning, noon and night, since she hopes to find him even if he is dead, to bury him and give him a Christian burial.

—What is the message that this staging carries?

—It is sought that they know, especially the young, what has happened here in Peru, the war we have had, the dangers for all its inhabitants, especially in the mountains, and that it never happens again. Tickets are in Joinnus.

—In September of this year, “The Heart of the Moon” was a pre-candidate for the Oscars. Did you expect it? How did you receive the news?

—It has been an achievement of Peruvian cinema, a success of Peruvian cinema, I have done my bit… We have had an A1 production, from the head, the director Aldo Salvini. We worked for almost a month, until dawn, so that the product is good, and that it is a pre-candidate for an Oscar (it excites).

I am very grateful for this opportunity that was presented to me in life, in my career, and above all for making an extraordinary film. How nice that our art transcends, that our art is known…

—The film has had a great impact on the public…

—We are capturing reality so that people think… Reality is being captured, a whole corrupt system, all the desolation that exists, the lack of opportunities…

(Now we want) to go ahead with all the projects and make them better and better so that our Peru is known everywhere, as I say, that it transcends.

—In the end that is what is sought, that the eyes of the world be placed on Peru…

—And rejoice and applaud all the people who are producing because it is a great job. Making movies or theater in Peru is a thing for heroes because you don’t know where to get the money from. Sometimes you have to make even broods for a production. There is help, but in general there is no help from the government

—So consider that there really is no support from the government and companies for national productions…

—That is what is missing, because it has been seen that good cinema is made. They are succeeding elsewhere and not here in Peru. Unfortunately, the public does not help either.

—And why do you think that the public is not very committed to watching Peruvian films?

—Most of it will be because we have lived through such difficult times that people want to laugh, see comedies, for example, like Tondero’s, which are very good.

It is not like in other countries where there is everything and an audience for everything… but I think that little by little… We must also give more publicity to our national cinema, to our plays. We need the public to be educated, to know about the theater… from childhood they have to be taught.

—Going back to the theme of the movie, it must have been very difficult to play “M”, the main character…

—Each character is difficult… Every time they give me a character, I do field work, I go to see those characters, how they move, how they live, because the actor must express… If I were born again I would be an actress again, I am 54 years old of artistic trajectory and I have gone through almost everything. I have even done a circus with Ernesto Pimentel this year.

—What do the awards mean to you?

—My best prize is the affection of the public… Likewise, these prizes in international festivals are something special because other countries recognize you, they are seeing your work. I have a lot of awards here, from Municipalities, from universities, etc., but sometimes they have been very unfair to me, because I have done works that have deserved (to win) and in which I have been nominated… that is why I say that the greatest The prize here in Peru has been the recognition of the public, that for me is the best.